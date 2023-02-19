Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.10.

Several brokerages have commented on CRDO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $91,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,128,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,508,961.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 107,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,617,533.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,236,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,585,155.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $91,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,128,888 shares in the company, valued at $57,508,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 666,041 shares of company stock valued at $9,909,194. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 5.4 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,051 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,974,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 712.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,741 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.83. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $51.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

