Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded Credo Technology Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Credo Technology Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Credo Technology Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.10.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.83.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $51.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $382,656.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,503,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,740,644.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $382,656.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,503,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,740,644.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,330,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,018,387.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 666,041 shares of company stock worth $9,909,194 in the last 90 days. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $793,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 45.8% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.