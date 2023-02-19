Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.06-2.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $838-858 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $819.41 million. Crocs also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.00-11.31 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CROX. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.29.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $131.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.60. Crocs has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.91.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.16 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,974,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,974,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $1,443,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 134,102 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,062.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,354,696 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

