Crypto Snack 1-Day Volume Reaches $182,202.16 (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 19th. In the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Crypto Snack token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Snack has a market capitalization of $75.40 million and approximately $182,202.16 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto Snack Profile

Crypto Snack was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org.

Buying and Selling Crypto Snack

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

