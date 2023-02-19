Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cullinan Oncology’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.33) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CGEM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. Cullinan Oncology has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $517.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.13.

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,312.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 229,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. SVB Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

