Cunning Capital Partners LP Increases Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cunning Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $322.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $440.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $319.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.43.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.