CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. CV SHOTS has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $0.02 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CV SHOTS token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CV SHOTS has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.90 or 0.00427503 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,015.29 or 0.28318578 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000147 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00495408 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

