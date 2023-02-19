DAO Maker (DAO) Trading Up 19.1% Over Last 7 Days

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $212.46 million and $3.72 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00005877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.56 or 0.00424513 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,860.23 or 0.28120500 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,992,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

