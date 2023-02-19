Dawson James Upgrades Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) to Neutral

Dawson James upgraded shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. Arcimoto has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $156.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arcimoto by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Arcimoto by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Arcimoto by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 13,557 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Arcimoto by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 17,353 shares during the last quarter.

Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

