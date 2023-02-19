Dean Capital Management Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Dean Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,502 shares during the period. Prestige Consumer Healthcare makes up approximately 1.7% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,435.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 349.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 474.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.60. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $67.45.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.84 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

