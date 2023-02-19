Dean Capital Management Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Dean Capital Management cut its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,838 shares during the quarter. Equity Commonwealth accounts for about 2.1% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 73.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 65,725 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 37.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQC opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.89 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

