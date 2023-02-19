Dean Capital Management Has $994,000 Stock Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Dean Capital Management grew its position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,291 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 462,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 48,830 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 195.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 381,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 252,259 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 203.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 349,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 234,729 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 199.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 348,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 232,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jonestrading dropped their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

CTO opened at $19.24 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $439.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.91 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 860.41%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

