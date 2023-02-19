Dean Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Dean Capital Management lowered its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,139 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned 0.24% of Miller Industries worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 12.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Miller Industries during the third quarter valued at about $1,068,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Miller Industries by 63.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Miller Industries by 17.6% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 65,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Miller Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 327,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Miller Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

About Miller Industries

Shares of MLR opened at $28.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. The stock has a market cap of $330.95 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.00. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

