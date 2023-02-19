Dean Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Dean Capital Management lessened its holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alexander’s to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $225.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 12.58 and a quick ratio of 10.79. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.96 and a 1 year high of $266.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

