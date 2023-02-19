Dean Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Dean Capital Management trimmed its holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,416 shares during the period. CSG Systems International accounts for approximately 2.4% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.10% of CSG Systems International worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 12.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSGS shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $60.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.55. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $66.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 74.65%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

