Dean Capital Management Sells 10,692 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Dean Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,692 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 22.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 9.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 17.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $983,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 594,841 shares in the company, valued at $29,248,331.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FSS. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.93%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

