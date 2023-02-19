Dean Capital Management Sells 16,637 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Dean Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,637 shares during the period. Camden National makes up about 2.7% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.29% of Camden National worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 13,275.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Camden National by 2,371.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Camden National by 33.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Camden National Stock Performance

Shares of CAC stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $616.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.74. Camden National Co. has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $46.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.12 million. Analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Camden National Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

