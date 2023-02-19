Dean Capital Management Sells 28,005 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Dean Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,005 shares during the quarter. Werner Enterprises accounts for 3.0% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,059,000 after acquiring an additional 812,355 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 263,296 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,347,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,850,000 after acquiring an additional 131,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 986,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,272,000 after buying an additional 130,728 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $47.08 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $50.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average of $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

