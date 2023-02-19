Dean Capital Management Sells 571 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Dean Capital Management lessened its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group comprises 1.9% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,551.67 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1,017.58 and a 52-week high of $1,560.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,438.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,373.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at White Mountains Insurance Group

WTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

In related news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,371.84, for a total value of $137,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.