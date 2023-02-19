Dean Capital Management Sells 940 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Dean Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in NewMarket by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in NewMarket by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in NewMarket by 12,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $344.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.29. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $280.28 and a fifty-two week high of $370.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewMarket

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $141,574.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

NewMarket Profile

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.