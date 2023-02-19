Decentralized Social 1-Day Volume Hits $369,920.26 (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $99.60 million and $369,920.26 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.46 or 0.00038280 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Get Decentralized Social alerts:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

