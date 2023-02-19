Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Announces Earnings Results

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02, RTT News reports. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $433.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $424.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.98. The firm has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.15.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

