Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Holdings Lifted by Towle & Co

Towle & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 901,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Delek US comprises approximately 4.0% of Towle & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Towle & Co’s holdings in Delek US were worth $24,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,273,000 after acquiring an additional 446,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Delek US by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after acquiring an additional 603,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Delek US by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,546,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,260,000 after acquiring an additional 37,721 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Delek US by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,816,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,249,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,288,000 after acquiring an additional 544,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

DK stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,570. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $28.06.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

