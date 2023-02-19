Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,300 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Delek US were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,273,000 after buying an additional 446,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Delek US by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after buying an additional 603,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Delek US by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,546,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,260,000 after buying an additional 37,721 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Delek US by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,816,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,305,000 after buying an additional 1,093,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Delek US by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,249,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,288,000 after buying an additional 544,906 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DK stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Delek US

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.42.

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.