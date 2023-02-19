Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 262.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Denbury were worth $73,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Denbury by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.43.

Denbury Stock Down 2.1 %

Denbury Company Profile

DEN opened at $81.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.64. Denbury Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $104.05.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

