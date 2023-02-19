Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 262.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Denbury were worth $73,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its position in shares of Denbury by 300.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Denbury by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Denbury Stock Down 2.1 %

Denbury stock opened at $81.95 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $104.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Denbury

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

