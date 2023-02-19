Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $4.58 on Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Dero coin can now be bought for $4.58 or 0.00018528 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $60.86 million and $71,275.41 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dero has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,693.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.64 or 0.00403517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00013728 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00092717 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.69 or 0.00666935 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.87 or 0.00562375 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00173941 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,302,511 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

