Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $55.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RBLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Roblox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.96.

NYSE RBLX opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.73. Roblox has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $54.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 179.65%. The company had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,150,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,120,402.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 9,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $295,492.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 364,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,982,051.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 588,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,717,238 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

