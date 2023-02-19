Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €560.00 Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €560.00 ($602.15) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KER. Credit Suisse Group set a €770.00 ($827.96) price objective on Kering in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($698.92) price target on Kering in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($607.53) price target on Kering in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €610.00 ($655.91) price target on Kering in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €540.00 ($580.65) price target on Kering in a research report on Wednesday.

Kering Trading Down 1.1 %

EPA:KER opened at €590.00 ($634.41) on Thursday. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($448.82). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €531.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €517.49.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

