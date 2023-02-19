Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €43.50 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.50 ($46.77) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($65.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €46.50 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Deutsche Post Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DPW opened at €40.60 ($43.66) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($32.82) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($44.43). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.99.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

