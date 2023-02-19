DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DigitalOcean updated its Q1 guidance to $0.28-0.29 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.65-1.69 EPS.
NASDAQ DOCN opened at $35.33 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average of $34.08.
In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCN. Bank of America reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.23.
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.
