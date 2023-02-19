Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 327,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,650,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

D stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.05. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $56.96 and a one year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.