E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 645 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.30.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

McKesson Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,128 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $366.86 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $260.73 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $374.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.19.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.