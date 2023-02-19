E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 302,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 106,909 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $27.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

In related news, insider Uneek Mehra sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $59,946.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Uneek Mehra sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $59,946.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $74,755.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 355,575 shares in the company, valued at $9,564,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,551 shares of company stock worth $283,453 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer, and MYFEMBREE, which is taken for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

