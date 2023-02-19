E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $136,000 Stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $6.42.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

