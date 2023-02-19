E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,086,000 after buying an additional 2,303,669 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,427,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $224,962,000 after buying an additional 75,043 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,167,000 after buying an additional 68,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CDW by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,203,000 after buying an additional 28,366 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $213.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

