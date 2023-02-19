E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 121,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 7.2% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,015,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 206.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 96,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $3.63 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $714.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman acquired 14,983 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $42,851.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,203,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADMA shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.