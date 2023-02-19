EAC (EAC) Trading 32.4% Higher Over Last Week

EAC (EAC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 19th. During the last week, EAC has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EAC token can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $5,220.56 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01472369 USD and is up 21.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,904.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

