Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of ENX stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

Insider Transactions at Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

In other Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,237,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,214,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $145,500.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 373,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 36,797 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 93,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $871,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 48,317 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company. The fund seeks current income exempt from federal and New York income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax.

