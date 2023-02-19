Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 28th

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Price Performance

NYSE:EFR opened at $12.11 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 137,745 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 108,647 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 130,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 41,553 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 515.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 103,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 26,694 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

