Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on February 28th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ETO opened at $22.59 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.