Edgecoin (EDGT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $27.36 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Edgecoin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC on major exchanges. Edgecoin has a total market capitalization of $525.23 million and approximately $27.36 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,263,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

