Edgio (EGIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, February 20th.

Edgio Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of Edgio stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. Edgio has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $299.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Edgio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgio during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Edgio in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edgio Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on EGIO. Cowen cut Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities cut Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Edgio to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital set a $2.50 price target on shares of Edgio in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Edgio to $1.70 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Edgio, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The firm’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand. The company was founded by Michael M.

