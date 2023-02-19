Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Electromed Stock Up 6.2 %

ELMD opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. Electromed has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $113.83 million, a P/E ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.