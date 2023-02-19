Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Electromed Stock Up 6.2 %
ELMD opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. Electromed has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $113.83 million, a P/E ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 0.50.
