Employers (NYSE:EIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.02 million. Employers had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.
Employers Stock Up 6.9 %
NYSE EIG opened at $45.99 on Friday. Employers has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average is $40.87.
Employers Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.
