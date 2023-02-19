Employers (NYSE:EIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.02 million. Employers had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Employers Stock Up 6.9 %

NYSE EIG opened at $45.99 on Friday. Employers has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average is $40.87.

Employers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

Institutional Trading of Employers

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 928.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

