Employers (NYSE:EIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. Employers had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Employers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $45.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.87. Employers has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Employers

Separately, TheStreet raised Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Employers by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Employers by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Employers by 4.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Employers by 510.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Employers by 49.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Employers

(Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.