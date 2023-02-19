Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.53

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $84.53 and traded as low as $84.12. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $84.49, with a volume of 22,283,859 shares.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.68 and its 200 day moving average is $84.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. United Bank lifted its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 33,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

