EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENS. BTIG Research lifted their target price on EnerSys to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised EnerSys from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

EnerSys Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ENS opened at $91.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.48. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.79.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $920.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.36 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,944,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,457,000 after purchasing an additional 37,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,693,000 after acquiring an additional 70,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,050,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 964,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,841,000 after acquiring an additional 50,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 25.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,558,000 after acquiring an additional 185,072 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

