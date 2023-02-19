EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENS. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on EnerSys to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised EnerSys from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

NYSE ENS opened at $91.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.02 and a 200-day moving average of $71.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.79.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $920.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.36 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,944,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,457,000 after acquiring an additional 37,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,693,000 after acquiring an additional 70,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,050,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 964,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,841,000 after acquiring an additional 50,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 25.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,558,000 after acquiring an additional 185,072 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

