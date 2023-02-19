Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Entegris from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.40.

Entegris Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $85.48 on Wednesday. Entegris has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 73.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 43.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 187.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Featured Stories

